Labour Have Enlisted A Former Tory Minister To Help Them Reduce The Prison Population

David Gauke leaves Downing Street when he was a Tory cabinet minister. via Associated Press

A former Tory cabinet minister has been enlisted by Labour to help reduce the size of the prison population.

David Gauke will head up a sentencing review after being drafted in by justice secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Gauke, who was justice secretary himself when Theresa May was prime minister, will report his findings next spring.

The sentencing review comes in the wake of the crisis which saw the government release thousands of prisoners early to free up space in England’s jails.

Gauke, who was one of 21 Tory MPs stripped of the party whip by Boris Johnson after rebelling over Brexit, said: “Clearly, our prisons are not working.

“The prison population is increasing by around 4,500 every year, and nearly 90% of those sentenced to custody are reoffenders.

“This review will explore what punishment and rehabilitation should look like in the 21st century, and how we can move our justice system out of crisis and towards a long-term, sustainable future.”

Gauke, who stood as an independent at the 2019 election but lost his seat to the Conservatives, has previously said that prison sentences of less than six months should be scrapped.

The review will look at “tough alternatives to custody” while also ensuring the worst offenders continue to be locked up, the Ministry of Justice said.

Mahmood said the review “will ensure we never again have more prisoners than prison spaces”.

She said: “I believe in punishment. I believe in prison, but I also believe that we must increase the range of punishments we use. And that those prisoners who earn the right to turn their lives around should be encouraged to do so.

“The sentencing review will make sure prison and punishment work - and that there is always a cell waiting for dangerous offenders.”