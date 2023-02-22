Labour Increases Poll Lead Over The Tories To 28 Points

Prime minister Rishi Sunak. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Labour Party is a whopping 28 points ahead of the Conservatives, according to a fresh poll.

A YouGov voting intention survey shows the Tories on just 22% of the vote - down two points from their previous survey on 8-9 February.

The pollster found Labour on 50% of the vote - an increase of three points from their last poll.

Latest Westminster voting intention (14-15 Feb)



Con: 22% (-2 from 8-9 Feb)

Lab: 50% (+3)

Lib Dem: 9% (-1)

Reform UK: 7% (+1)

Green: 6% (=)

SNP: 4% (=)https://t.co/WMc2U2wZbs pic.twitter.com/NZ9QZygUG7 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 22, 2023

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems have 9% of the vote (-1), while the Greens have 6% (no change) and Reform UK have 7% of the vote (+1).

While polls should always be treated with caution, Labour supporters celebrated the latest figures.

Critics pointed out that the survey contained many in the 24 to 49-year-old age bracket.

However, it follows two other polls published in the last 48-hours that have put Labour well ahead of the Tories.

A Deltapoll survey found Labour on a 22 point lead while a Redfield & Wilton poll put them on a 27 point lead.

According to the YouGov poll, Keir Starmer’s lead over Rishi Sunak has also increased to 13 points.

Participants were asked which party leader would make the best prime minister. Starmer is on 34% of the vote (+1) while Sunak is on 21% (-4).