Labour Lodges Complaint Over Diane Abbott’s Treatment On BBC Question Time

Labour has lodged a formal complaint with the BBC over the treatment of shadow home secretary Diane Abbott by new Question Time presenter, Fiona Bruce.

Abbott hit out over the weekend at the way she was repeatedly interrupted, with Bruce stepping in to correct her, wrongly, over the latest Labour polling figures.

She said she had also been told Bruce made unpleasant remarks about her before the recording began and that the studio audience in Derby had been “wound up” against her.