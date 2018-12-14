A Labour party mayoral hopeful has been asked to abandon his campaign after allegations emerged that he sent his children to private school.

The chairman of the Newcastle branch of Momentum, Jamie Driscoll, is running on a left-wing platform to be the party’s candidate for the newly-created North of Tyne mayor post.

But he has been accused of hypocrisy amid claims he sent his two primary school-aged children to Dame Allan’s School, in Newcastle, a fee-paying institution which charges parents as much as £3,473 per term.

A senior Labour source confirmed the issue has been raised with the party.

When approached, Driscoll did not deny the matter and told HuffPost UK: “Any parent’s first duty is to their children.”

It is said that Driscoll now home-schools his children, but that they previously attended the school.

Driscoll also said in a statement: “The personal attacks have started. My opponents must be worried.”

He added that he would not respond in detail as that may compromise the privacy of his children, despite pictures of him with his family at a campaign rally appearing in the banner on his campaign website and his ‘JD4Mayor’ Facebook page.

He added: “Some people are trying to use my children as a weapon against me. This is a particularly cowardly thing to do.

“They are 10 and 12 years old. Any parent’s first duty is to their children. I will not violate their privacy.”

One Labour member, who refused to be named, told HuffPost UK that Driscoll had shown he did not trust public schools or the party’s plans for a so-called national education service.

She said: “You can tell a lot about someone when they essentially say ‘do what I say, not what I do’.

“To hear them talk about socialism, and chair a local Momentum group, it is easy to make a lazy assumption about someone. To learn that he has little faith in our public schools, and paid for his children to go to a private school, shows astonishing hypocrisy.”