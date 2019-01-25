Labour Faces Members' Revolt Over Boss's Bid To Slash Party Staff's Pension Scheme

Jeremy Corbyn faces a members’ revolt over Labour chiefs' bid to cut the pension schemes of party staff in the wake of the loss-making ‘Jez fest’ Labour Live.

Workers at the party offices in London and Newcastle were told, the week before Christmas, that Labour proposed downgrading their pensions from a final salary scheme to a career-average plan.

A note handed to staff said they could not afford the more-generous benefit as it would hamper Labour’s ability to fight future elections.

A members’ motion, seen by HuffPost UK, has underlined the level of grassroots anger over the move after the party lost money organising the north London "festival of music and debate" Labour Live, in June.

Formby, Labour’s general secretary, and Jeremy Corbyn stand accused of a “disregard” for workers by Harrow West CLP (Constituency Labour Party).

Its motion, to be tabled at the London Labour regional conference in March, reads: “The party claims that the it cannot afford to ensure our hard-working staff receive a final salary pension without fear of it harming the party’s campaigning activity.

“This meeting would like to note the CLP’s anger at this, as financial restrictions have not hindered other non-campaigning activities, such as Labour Live.

“Such a decision to not support the staff of the Labour party while losing money, that could have been used on the staff, on events such as Labour Live is not in keeping with the party’s history and principles – putting the workers first.”

Harrow members were also angry at the timing of Labour’s announcement.

If selected, debated and voted for, the motion compels London Labour bosses to write to Formby and Corbyn to demand they back down over the pensions cut.

It reads: “Staff members were informed of the changes a week before Christmas. If a private company was to act with such disregard we would expect the Labour Party and Trade Unions fight for the workers.”