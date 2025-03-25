Labour Minister Criticises Rachel Reeves For Accepting Free Tickets To See Sabrina Carpenter

Rachel Reeves has defended her decision to take the tickets. via Associated Press

A government minister has criticised Rachel Reeves for accepting free tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter.

The chancellor has said she took hospitality for the singer’s performance at the O2 in London with a family member because it was “the right thing to do from a security perspective”.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Reeves said: “I do now have security which means it’s not as easy as it would have been in the past to just sit in a concert.”

But on LBC this morning, housing minister Matthew Pennycook said he didn’t think it was “appropriate” for politicians to accept free tickets.

Pennycook, whose constituency contains the O2, said he had not accepted any free tickets to concerts there.

Presenter Nick Ferrari asked him: “So what do we make of Rachel Reeves, who likes to go and see Sabrina Carpenter and others?”

The minister said that was “a decision for individual MPs”.

Asked specifically why the chancellor needed to take free tickets, the minister replied: “I don’t personally think it’s appropriate. If I want to go to a concert at the O2, I’ll pay for it.

“Individual MPs, individual ministers, make their own decisions. I think the important thing is that everything is declared and above board, so individual people can make their choices as to whether it is appropriate to take tickets on occasions.

“I personally haven’t done at the O2 and wouldn’t do.”

A row erupted last year over senior government figures – including Keir Starmer – accepting hospitality and free clothes.

It led to the prime minister voluntarily paying back the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets he had been given.

The rules on ministers accepting gifts and hospitality were also tightened in the wake of the controversy.

Mike Wood MP, shadow cabinet office minister, said: “This is an extraordinary slap down of the profligate champagne lifestyle Rachel Reeves has been enjoying since becoming chancellor.

“When senior Labour ministers are openly criticising her judgement then it’s no surprise business and investors are as well.

“The chancellor must kick her addiction to freebies and focus on undoing the damage she’s doing to family finances in her emergency budget tomorrow.”