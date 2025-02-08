Labour Minister Sacked By Keir Starmer Over Offensive WhatsApp Messages

Andrew Gwynne has been sacked as health minister. Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

A Labour minister has been sacked over a string of offensive WhatsApp messages, including one where he said he hoped an elderly voter dies.

Andrew Gwynne has also been suspended by the party after the comments were revealed by the Mail on Sunday.

The messages were posted on a WhatsApp group made up of Labour MPs, councillors and other party officials.

In one, Gwynne responded to a letter sent by a resident to their local councillor complaining about bin collections.

The Gorton and Denton MP suggested the councillor respond: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I’m re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you’ll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

“All-outs” is a reference to council elections when every seat is up for grabs.

In another message, Gwynne made an offensive remark about a Jewish person.

Discussing a local Labour Party meeting, a member of the group asks if Marshall Rosenberg -an American psychologist famed for his conflict management techniques - would be there.

Gwynne replied: “No. He sounds too militaristic and too Jewish. Is he in Mossad?”

In another comment, Gwynne appeared to suggest he wanted a cyclist to die.

It came after a councillor mentions a constituent called Nick who wants more cycle lanes.

Gwynne replied: “I had positive visions of him getting mown down by an Elsa Waste HGV while he’s cycling to the Fallowfield Loop [cycle lane]. We couldn’t be that lucky!”

A government spokesperson said: “The prime minister is determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead a government in the service of working people. He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Andrew Gwynne has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.

“We are investigating comments made in this WhatsApp group in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures. Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

Andrew Gwynne should not remain a member of the Labour Party - they need to act.”

Posting on X following his sacking, Gwynne said: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged commments and apologise for any offense I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

Tory co-chairman Nigel Huddleston said: “There is a clear contempt for pensioners in the Labour Party. This clearly goes beyond Andrew Gwynne and there is a rot in Labour that needs fixing.