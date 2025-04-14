Labour Ministers In Race Against Time To Save British Steel Plant

A sign at the British Steel Ltd. plant in Scunthorpe. Bloomberg via Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ministers and government officials are in a race against time to save the long-term future of British Steel – despite MPs passing emergency legislation to keep it open.

Raw materials are desperately needed at the Scunthorpe site to keep its two blast furnaces operating.

Without those materials, such as coking coal and iron ore, the furnaces will cool, risking irreparable damage and the end of steelmaking in the UK.

It is understood that the raw materials are currently at a port 25 miles away from the plant, and must be paid for before they can be transported to Scunthorpe.

MPs were recalled to parliament on Saturday to pass a special law removing control of the plant from the Chinese firm Jingye and handing it to the government.

Jingye had not only stopped ordering raw materials but had begun selling off existing supplies, sparking concerns the plant could close within days.

That has led to claims the firm was trying to “sabotage” the plant in order to force the government to buy its steel from China.

However, Treasury minister James Murray this morning repeatedly failed to guarantee that the raw materials will make it to Scunthorpe in time to save the plant.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We’ve got officials on site doing everything we can to get those raw materials into the blast furnaces to keep them going.

“We’ve had officials on site since the legislation was passed on Saturday, and the only reason we’re in this situation now is because we took that action.

“If we hadn’t taken that action, we’d be having a very different conversation, where we’d be talking about why those blast furnaces were closed already. So we’re doing everything we can to keep them going.”

Roy Rickhuss, the general secretary of the Community trade union which represents steelworkers, said Jingye were “working against the business” at their Scunthorpe plant.

He told Radio 4′s Today programme: “The Chinese owners Jingye unfortunately were seen to be working against the business, if that’s fair to say, that they weren’t ordering raw materials.

“Not only that, but they were refusing to pay for raw materials and they were actually turning away raw materials and trying to transfer them elsewhere.

