Labour MP Chris Matheson Resigns After Allegations Of 'Serious Sexual Misconduct'

Labour MP Chris Matheso UK Parliament via PA Media

A Labour MP has resigned after the sleaze watchdog said he should be suspended for “serious sexual misconduct”.

The independent panel on MPs’ conduct recommended Christian Matheson was suspended or four weeks following a report into his behaviour.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Matheson by a former member of his staff.

He allegedly invited her on a private trip abroad and “the invitation was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her”, according to the report.

During a work event outside parliament, he also “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth. The commissioner concluded that these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances”.

However, the MP issued a statement just minutes after the report was released announcing that he was standing down as the MP for the City of Chester.

He said: “From the start I accepted I had committed a minor breach of the code and had hoped that an honest and open approach would stand me in a fair light.

“This has proven not to be the case and I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue. Indeed my insistence on what I know to be true – that I had no sexual motivation in this matter - was held against me as a refusal to accept my guilt, and caused an increased sanction which I felt was disproportionate.

“Despite provable factual inaccuracies in the sanctions report, my appeal against sanction was not even considered, for the same reason.

“Therefore, I faced a suspension from the House of four weeks. Whilst I believe that this is an excessive and unfair penalty, I cannot challenge the process further.

“I believe that the honourable and right thing to do now is to resign my seat and seek to rebuild my life elsewhere.”

Matheson asked for privacy for his family, adding: “This matter has also caused a great toll on my health, requiring my hospitalisation, and I ask that my privacy is respected while I recover.”