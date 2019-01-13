Labour MP John Mann 'Likely' To Rebel And Vote For Theresa May's Brexit Deal

Labour MP John Mann says that it is "likely" that he will support Theresa May's Brexit deal, and says a number of Labour MPs will likely do the same #Ridge pic.twitter.com/sEOeoEn84x

Labour MP John Mann has said it is “likely” he will rebel and vote for Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The MP for Bassetlaw told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge he won’t be the only one from Jeremy Corbyn’s party to vote with the Tories when the prime minister’s deal goes before parliament on Tuesday.

“A day’s a long time in politics so things can change but as things stand it is likely I will vote for the deal, yes,” he said.

But Mann, who voted to leave the EU in the referendum on 2016, said he did not believe there would be enough rebels to push through the PM’s deal.

He added: “If I do I don’t expect to be the only one. I would be surprised if it was anything like enough to get this through but things can change.

“You need to remember I voted leave in the referendum but more importantly I voted to trigger Article 50, I voted for the referendum in the first place - every single Lab MP expect the honourable exception of Mike Gapes did so - and the Labour manifesto this time said we’re going to see through the will of the people and the referendum decision to leave the EU.”

It comes as Jeremy Corbyn comes under renewed pressure to table a vote of no-confidence in the government should May lose the vote.

The Labour leader has also been sent thousands of letters from Labour members calling for him to back a re-run of the referendum - a so-called people’s vote - when, as seems likely, MPs reject May’s Brexit.

But the Labour Party ranks seem as split as the Tories’.