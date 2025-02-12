Labour MP Says Her Party's Illegal Immigration Crackdown Would Deny Paddington Bear A Passport

Paddington Bear came to Britain as a stowaway from Peru. via Associated Press

Paddington Bear would be denied a British passport under Labour’s latest immigration crackdown, one of the party’s own MPs has claimed.

The marmalade-loving mammal famously arrived in the UK by stowing away on a boat from his home in Peru.

But the Home Office has tightened the rules so that anyone who arrives in the UK illegally via a dangerous route will be blocked from gaining British citizenship.

On Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Labour MP Stella Creasy hit out at the move.

She said: “It would deny, well, frankly, Paddington. Paddington did the same thing. He came on an irregular route, we gave him sanctuary but wouldn’t give him a passport.”

In a post on X, the Walthamstow MP said the government policy “should be changed asap”.

“If we give someone refugee status, it can’t be right to then refuse them route to become a British citizen,” she said.

“To say they can have a home in our country, but never a place in our society and be forever second class.”

Refugee charities have also condemned the government.

Kolbassia Haoussou, of Freedom From Torture, said: “Make no mistake, this is a dark moment in British history. If the government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There are already rules that can prevent those arriving illegally from gaining citizenship.

