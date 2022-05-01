A New Dawn? Labour Party Celebrates Tony Blair With Launch Of 1997 Merchandise

Merchandise On Sale Labour Party Shop

It seems brand Blair is no longer considered too toxic for the Labour Party as they launched a range of merchandise celebrating his landslide win.

In order to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1997 election victory, the party has unveiled a range of New Labour and Tony Blair merchandise.

They have also released an election campaign video featuring the former prime minister, marking a significant shift in the party’s attitude.

Even at last year’s Labour Party conference not a single item on sale referred to their most electorally successful prime minister. On sale were posters celebrating the NHS, Clement Attlee and Nye Bevan.

“Tony Blair’s leadership serves as an inspiration for us.” - Labour Party spokesperson

But now Labour has launched a special “1997 shop” on its online store with items celebrating the achievements of the last Labour government.

They have even used “throwback” New Labour branding for the first time since it was ditched.

New Labour fans can snap up everything from a £12 mug celebrating Labour’s “achievements” from 97 to 2010 as well as badges declaring “Labour Won” for £5.

Those in the mood for a bit of ’97 nostalgia can also pick up a £3 fridge magnet displaying the manifesto complete with Blair’s face on the front cover.

Also on sale is a £3 New Labour Rose fridge magnet, a Blair manifesto badge for £5 and a poster quoting the former PM’s famous line: “A new dawn has broken, has it not?”

It comes as Blair praised Keir Starmer for “setting Labour back on a winning path” in a video marking 25 years since his landslide election victory.

It is thought to be the first time Blair has appeared on an official Labour Party broadcast since quitting as leader.

Blair, who led Labour to three general election victories, said: “Today, just as in 1997, we have renewed leadership and a renewed sense of purpose and mission.

“Keir Starmer has shown strength, determination and intelligence in setting Labour back on a winning path.”

The video marks a significant shift in the party’s attitude towards its former leader after his successors Gordon Brown, Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn all sought to distance themselves from his legacy.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The 25th anniversary of the 1997 election victory is a timely reminder of what Labour can achieve in power.