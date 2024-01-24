Tory MP Chris Clarkson and Labour peer Ruth Anderson BBC Politics Live

A Labour peer wasted no time in calling out a Conservative MP after he addressed her using the term “love” on live TV.

Baroness Ruth Anderson, Labour’s spokesperson in the House of Lords, was on the panel for BBC Politics Live next to Chris Clarkson on Wednesday.

Although they clashed repeatedly throughout the show over their parties’ very different policies, tensions reached a new height between them just moments before the programme ended.

When asked about their predictions for today’s PMQs amid the latest Tory civil war, Anderson defended the Labour leader’s performance in the chambers.

She said: “Keir Starmer was a barrister, he can happily work off script.”

She also claimed would be “forced cheers” for PM Rishi Sunak from the Tory backbenches.

Clarkson muttered something under his breath at this point and Anderson appeared to initially ignore him.

But, just as host Jo Coburn began to take over the conversation once again, Anderson cut her off by turning back to the Tory MP and saying: “Sorry, did you just call me love?”

“I am very sorry, I am Northern,” Clarkson replied, smiling.

Anderson, looking furious, said: “Um, I was born in Edinburgh. That’s still unacceptable.”

I’m very sorry,” Clarkson replied, as Anderson turned away.

After an awkward pause, Coburn took over again to redirect the debate back to PMQs.

You can watch the cringe-inducing clip here: