Labour Holds Huge 36-Point Poll Lead Amid Tory Turmoil

The Labour Party has opened up a 36-point poll lead over the Conservatives, according to new research, against the backdrop of the crumbling Tory administration.

A survey by Redfield and Wilton Strategies suggests it is the biggest advantage for any party since October 1997.

The poll has Labour on 56% (up three points since October 13), while the Tories were down four points on 20%, the Liberal Democrats were on 11%, the Green Party on 5%, SNP 4% and Reform 2%.

Including the 19% who did not know which way they would vote, the Labour lead was 31 points, with Keir Starmer’s party on 47% and the Tories on 16%.

The pollster surveyed 2,000 eligible voters in Great Britain on Sunday.

Elsewhere, an Opinium poll published on Sunday projected a landslide general election win for the Labour Party, if voters headed to the ballot box now.

Their victory would be so large it would echo the party’s historic 1997 win.

With more than 10,000 respondents answering the survey between 26 and 30 September – weeks before Truss was forced to sack her chancellor over the chaos – Opinium found the Tories would lose 219 seats in total, leaving it with just 137 seats.

Many high-profile Conservatives would lose their seats, too, including the new chancellor Hunt, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and health secretary Therese Coffey, among other ministers.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson would also lose his seat, and the Tories would lose their majorities in all 45 out of 45 of its seats in the “red wall” in the north of England.

Meanwhile a separate Deltapoll survey showed Labour was 32-points ahead.

Last month, a YouGov poll showed Labour had surged to an astonishing 33-point lead over the Tories – the first polling analysis to give the party a lead comparable to the late 1990s and Tony Blair sweeping to power.

It comes as Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership after chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy.

Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng less than a month ago, as he tried to restore economic stability after weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

Truss became prime minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.

She sat next to her new chancellor in the Commons, staring straight ahead as he ditched huge chunks of her plan.