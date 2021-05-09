Keir Starmer To Reshuffle Labour Shadow Cabinet On Sunday

Keir Starmer was reshuffling his shadow cabinet on Sunday as the fallout from Labour’s dismal election results continued.

Starmer has already removed deputy leader Angela Rayner as party chair and campaigns coordinator, after Labour lost control of a host of councils and the “red wall” parliamentary seat of Hartlepool for the first time since its inception in the 1970s.

The Labour leader has faced a backlash from senior figures for apparently sacking Rayner.

Allies insist she has been offered another job in the shadow cabinet but they could not say what it would be, with Starmer in the process of reshuffling his top team on Sunday.

Reports suggest shadow communities secretary Steve Reed could be in line to replace Rayner.

Ian Murray, the shadow secretary for Scotland, and MP Chris Bryant have also been tipped for promotion.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds is meanwhile among those reported to be in line for a demotion.

There has also been criticism from some sections of the party of Starmer’s key aide Jenny Chapman, the former MP for Darlington.

Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, Murray insisted Rayner had not been sacked and that Starmer wants to move her to a “much more prominent role” so Labour can benefit from her “authentic voice”.

But after headlines that Rayner had been sacked sparked outrage from some in the party, Murray admitted: “Communications over the last 24 hours have not been top-quality.”