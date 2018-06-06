Theresa May’s plans for Heathrow expansion are facing a knife-edge Commons vote after Labour signalled the project currently failed key tests on jobs and the environment.

Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman told HuffPost UK that “so far” the Government’s proposals for a third runway had not met the party’s four conditions on noise levels, climate change, aviation capacity and improved connections to the regions of the UK.

The tough message confirms for the first time that Labour may refuse to vote for the plans when they come before MPs for approval in the next four weeks.

With Boris Johnson expected to be out of the country and several Tory MPs poised to rebel, ministers were hoping to rely on Labour to avoid a possible defeat on the much delayed aviation plan.

However, Corbyn’s spokesman said the issues of air pollution, noise for residents, regional connections and greater capacity were crucial.