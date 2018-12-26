Labour To Consider Jail Terms For Illegal Hunts In A Bid To Strengthen Ban

Prison sentences could be in store for those who illegally hunt wild animals with dogs, under a Labour government.

Ahead of the annual Boxing Day hunts, shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman said the party would review penalties under the Hunting Act 2004 to ensure it is an effective deterrent.

It would include a consultation on the introduction of custodial sentences, bringing it in line with the penalties for other wildlife crimes.

Currently, unlimited fines are the most severe punishment.

Hayman said Labour would also consider measures to stop people exploiting “loopholes” in the legislation, which covers England and Wales.

It could include the introduction of a new “recklessness” clause to prevent trail or drag hunts being used as cover for the illegal hunting of wild mammals.

Boxing Day traditionally sees hundreds of thousands of people either watch or take part in hunts across England, Wales and Scotland.