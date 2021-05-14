Labour MP Wes Streeting Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer

Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting has been diagnosed with kidney cancer, he confirmed in a video on Twitter.

The MP for Ilford North said the news has come as “enormous shock” but doctors have said he can expect to make a full recovery.

The 38-year-old said a lump was discovered when he was in hospital for treatment with a kidney stone in March.

Streeting is a rising star in the Labour Party and was appointed as Keir Starmer’s shadow secretary of state for child poverty in a reshuffle last week.

In the video, Streeting thanked friends, family and Labour activists for supported, and added: “While receiving a cancer diagnosis at the age of 38 has come as an enormous shock, the good news is because of that kidney stone the cancer has been caught early, my prognosis is very good and I should make a full recovery.

“But it does mean I have to take time off work for treatment.”