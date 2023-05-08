Labour Won't Commit To Repealing Public Order Act Despite Coronation Protest Row

Anti-monarchists staged a protest in Trafalgar Square during the coronation of King Charles III. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Labour has refused to commit to repealing a controversial law used by police to arrest anti-monarchy protesters during the coronation.

Critics compared the UK to a fascist state after dozens of people were taken into custody on Saturday.

Activists said police were using their new powers under the Public Order Act to “pre-arrest” protesters before their demonstration had even begun.

The arrests were condemned by politicians from across the political spectrum, including Labour MPs.

But despite the fact that Labour voted against the law when it was going through parliament, one of the party’s senior MPs this morning refused to say they would scrap it if they win the next election.

Appearing on Sky News, shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne would only say a Labour government would “look very carefully” at it.

He said: “I think we have to look very closely at this legislation because it’s not just about the right to protest, it’s also got fundamental issues with the right t strike as well that we need to take a really clear look at.

“So I think that the next Labour government will look very carefully at this piece of legislation.”

Presenter Jayne Secker told him: “Looking at it doesn’t mean anything, does it? It doesn’t mean you’re going to reverse it.”

Gwynne replied: “Well we need to see how it’s working, and if it’s not working in the way the government says it’s intended to work then that’s something that needs addressing.

“But obviously what happened over the coronation weekend the police will investigate, and no doubt report back to the mayor of London.”

'Do you think Labour should repeal the Public Order Act if they get into power?'



Shadow Minister for Public Health Andrew Gwynne MP says the party will "look very carefully at this piece of legislation"



Latest: https://t.co/MN45tfGyF1



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/O47YzvdrJf — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2023

Among those arrested was Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic.

On Radio Four’s Today programme this morning, he rejected suggestions that his arrest along with other protesters was necessary to limit disruption.

He said: “That’s not an excuse to rob people of their rights. It’s not an excuse to arrest people and detain them for 16 hours because some people want to enjoy a party.

“That’s a disgraceful suggestion and quite frankly this is a political issue and therefore obviously it’s going to face protest.”

He added: “They stopped us because the law was introduced, rushed in last week, to give them the powers to stop us on any flimsy pretext.