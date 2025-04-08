Stella Creasy in the Commons BBC Parliament

Stella Creasy accused the Conservative Party of issuing a “dog whistle” with its response to the government’s brewing row with Israel.

The Middle Eastern country refused to allow two Labour MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, to enter the country over the weekend.

They had been planning to go on to the West Bank but they were questioned by the Israeli authorities and turned back on Saturday.

Israel accused them of attempting to “spread anti-Israeli hatred”.

But the UK government has stood by the two parliamentarians, calling Israel’s actions “unacceptable”.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, however, told the BBC that “countries should be able to control their borders”.

She claimed it was “very significant” and “shocking” that it was MPs from Labour who were not permitted into Israel.

So in the Commons last night, Creasy – the Labour MP for Walthamstow – said the whole party’s conduct was a “disgrace”.

She said: “In 2022, 287 of us parliamentarians were banned from entering Russia over our views about the Ukrainian crisis.”

She said that included herself and Kemi Badenoch.

“At that time, the House stood as one standing up to that intimidation,” the MP continued.

“Today we get a dog whistle from the opposition so loud from our colleagues – who did nothing wrong apart from wanting to go and see for themselves about what is going on – it could be heard on the moon.

“What a disgrace.”

Creasy’s words come after Badenoch already argued with foreign secretary David Lammy over her remarks.

In a message to the Tory leader on X, Lammy wrote: “It’s disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs.

“Do you say the same about Tory MPs banned from China?”

She later hit back: “Unlike China, Israel is our ally and a democracy. A good Foreign Sec would be able to make that distinction.”

A Labour MP, Chris Curtis, also clashed with the Tories’ shadow cabinet minister Andrew Bowie on the BBC yesterday, accusing the Conservatives of “petty party politics” over the incident.