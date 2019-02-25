Lacey Turner Announces She's Pregnant After Two 'Devastating' Miscarriages

Eastenders actor Lacey Turner has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Matt Kay. The 30-year-old, who is due to give birth in July, explained that she had two “devastating” miscarriages before getting pregnant.

Turner said she wanted to encourage women to speak about their experiences of miscarriage. Around one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and it is estimated one in 100 couples trying for a baby will experience three or more consecutive miscarriages.

“I can’t wait to nurture our baby – we’ve dreamed of having a family for so long,” she told OK! Magazine. “When you’ve lost babies all you care about is the heartbeat – we’ve had about 12 scans.”

[Read More: Miscarriage is a reality for many women: so why aren’t we talking about it more?]