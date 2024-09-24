Lady Gaga Makes Huge Musical Announcement That's Made Us Even More Excited For The Joker Sequel

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros. Pictures

What could be more exciting than Lady Gaga tapping into her most eccentric side to play Harley Quinn in a new musical, we here you ask?

How about a new album from the Grammy winner inspired by her performance in the film?

Gaga has been teasing something big in relation to her stint in Joker: Folie À Deux for the past few days, with cryptic posts on her Instagram featuring messages like “I’m ready for my interview”, “no duct tape no mission” and “moondust gets everywhere”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Gaga has also recently teasing her seventh album separately from the Joker sequel, billboards have been also been sighted referring to “LG 6.5”, leading fans to believe that the chart-topping star could have another musical offering her sleeve before we get to it.

And she confirmed this to be the case on Tuesday afternoon when she revealed plans to release Harley Quinn, a “companion album to Joker: Folie À Deux” this Friday.

The album’s tracklist reveals the album will include a mix of covers featured in the Joker sequel – including songs popularised by Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and The Carpenters – as well as original songs inspired by Gaga’s interpretation of Harley Quinn.

After the release of Gaga’s Harlequin, she’s then set to begin unveiling new music from her long-awaited seventh album next month.

Advertisement

Last month, she and fellow hitmaker Bruno Mars teamed up for the one-off duet Die With A Smile, which has so far peaked at number five here in the UK.

However, this song will not feature on Gaga’s album, nor will it appear on Harlequin.