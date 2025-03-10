Lady Gaga Makes Surprising Admission About Filming Her Iconic Bad Romance Video

Lady Gaga's Bad Romance music video is one of the most iconic of her entire career Vevo

It’s hard to argue with the impact of Lady Gaga’s iconic Bad Romance music video.

The 2009 clip earned Gaga a Grammy and MTV Video Music Award in their respective Video Of The Year categories, and was briefly the most-watched music video on YouTube, where it currently stands at almost two billion views.

Bad Romance is famously set in a bathhouse, and takes place under glaring white lights.

However, in a new video interview with W magazine (recorded entirely in whispers as the clip sees Gaga exploring ASMR), she admitted that she originally had a very different vision for Bad Romance.

“When I made the music video for Bad Romance, originally it was going to be much more dark,” she recalled.

“And then, 24 hours before we shot the video, my director, Francis Lawrence, said he wanted to shoot it in a white box. And I trusted him, because he’s so amazing.”

The 14-time Grammy winner added that she “learned the choreography for Bad Romance at midnight, the night before we shot the video”.

As for her original ideas for Bad Romance, Gaga added that she has since put them to use elsewhere – even if it did take more than a decade to do so.

“I like that we shot Bad Romance in a white box now,” she explained. “But I had some visions for that video that stayed with me for over 15 years. And I brought them to life also in the Abracadabra video.”

Abracadabra is the most recent single from Gaga’s new album Mayhem, and is currently on track to reach a new peak of number two in the UK singles chart.

Last month, Gaga opened up about some of the more subtle details that fans might have missed in the song’s elaborate music video.

