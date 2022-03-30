Lady Gaga Cutting Off Awkward Exchange With Caitlyn Jenner Inspires New Exit Line

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner Steve Granitz via Getty Images/Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images

It’s “new phone, who dis?” for real life.

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner were filmed having a hilariously brief conversation at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday night.

BBC correspondent Bahman Kalbasi, who shot the video, very graciously posted the footage to Twitter the same night.

But because everyone was completely preoccupied with another Oscars story, it didn’t get much attention at first.

Couldn’t make out what what Caitlyn Jenner was saying to #LadyGaga here at #EltonJohn’s #AcademyAwards viewing partying, but Gaga seemed rather formal with her. pic.twitter.com/q4vvppVJbL — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 28, 2022

Still, once other Twitter users began to add subtitles to the video, the awkward exchange about Starbucks quickly picked up steam online.

People are kindly putting subtitles on this moment I filmed yesterday. “Uhhh I have switched baristas..” should be a t-shirt. #LadyGaga #Shade #caitlynJenner pic.twitter.com/ImsYo5WAnG — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 28, 2022

In the video, Caitlyn tells the House Of Gucci star that she hasn’t seen Gaga at their local Starbucks in a while. Gaga’s reply is loaded with subtext: “Well, I switched baristas.”

The Born This Way singer then gracefully flees the interaction.

People on Twitter immediately picked up on the not-so-subtle facial expressions and body language Gaga displayed, which seem to indicate that she really wanted to kill that convo as quickly as possible.

Some Twitter users declared “I switched baristas” their new exit line — but others, below, had very funny reactions as well.

“Well.. I switched baristas” 💀 the tone, the eyes, the shade 😆 pic.twitter.com/xLOMT3xNHB — Omar (@rebelwithacos) March 28, 2022

lady gaga spotting caitlyn jenner at starbucks pic.twitter.com/EJK2ZIyxU5 — will (@getwellsoongeri) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us. — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) March 28, 2022

Lady gaga is me when i forced to talk to people in public lmfao😭 From now on "I've switched barista" is my new exit line https://t.co/3FkbmD6vjz — Gaby🌼 (@carelessbird__) March 29, 2022

Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner she "switched baristas" is an incredible way to say "we are not friends goodbye" lmao — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) March 29, 2022

“I’ve switched baristas” is literally the most polite way of saying “If I ever see you again it’ll be too soon”. https://t.co/mKx0wQ3MIY — Wes Pyron (@oh_itsjustWES) March 28, 2022

“I switched baristas” is the new “Bless your heart”. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n2RYHvbQHf — Kandy ➐ (@zourkandy) March 29, 2022

"you're always on twitter but never text back" i’ve switched baristas — Stephen (@StephenOssola) March 28, 2022

imagine being the barista finding out lady gaga stoped coming to your starbucks because of caitlyn jenner ID BE PISSED — ✯𝕭𝕴𝕲 𝕶𝖀𝕸✯ (@demon_bussy) March 29, 2022