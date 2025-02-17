Lady Gaga's Old Quotes About Her Own Music Come Back To Haunt Her During Hot Ones Interview

We probably all have one or two things we said in our younger years that we’d rather leave in the past.
Spare a thought for Lady Gaga, then, who had a few of her most cringe-worthy lines parroted back to her during an appearance on Hot Ones.
Around a quarter of the way through the spicy wing-eating challenge, host Sean Evans began a question by reminding the Grammy winner that she “once compared writing Born This Way to immaculate conception”.
Gaga then interrupted the presenter with a big laugh, hiding her head in her hands and declaring: “Oh my god. I said that?!”
“Yeah, and that you wrote it in ‘10 fucking minutes’,” he responded.
“I did write it in 10 minutes, I can’t [deny that],” she agreed. “For Born This Way, and a lot of my songs, I hear it pretty quickly. And then I just have to follow it. To me, when I’m making music, I say that I am listening, it’s a feeling of receiving, which is probably why I made that really dumb comment about myself.”
The fun didn’t stop there, though, with Sean then reminding Gaga of another of her past pearls of wisdom: “Without a good chorus, who really gives a fuck?”
“Oh my god, who gave you these quotes?” she laughed.
Later in the interview, Sean also reminded Gaga of her early days performing in New York clubs (“I should not have done that – lighting hairspray on fire I should not have done,” she recalled) and her first band (“the facts you have! The quotes! You know Mackin’ Pulsifer!”).
Sharing one anecdote from those days, Gaga recalled: “I just look back on that time so fondly.
“My whole day was spent trying to get those gigs. And I would knock on door after door after door and say, ‘can I please play here?’. Or I would call, and pretend I was my manager. I would tell people ‘she’s so hot right now’, and sometimes I would do an accent. I would do anything to get booked.”
Gaga also took a moment to reflect on one of her most iconic awards show performances – and one aspect in particular that she now concedes was a “bad decision”.