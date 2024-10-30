Lady Gaga's Shocking Disease Music Video Is A Pre-Halloween Treat For Us All

Lady Gaga in her Disease music video Vevo

Lady Gaga is seeing out spooky season in style with her latest offering.

If you’ve followed Gaga’s career in the last 15 years, you’ll know that her visuals are almost as big a part of her work as her musical output.

The iconic videos for songs like Paparazzi, Bad Romance, Telephone, Judas, Marry The Night, Rain On Me, 911 and more have all been singled out for pushing the envelope in the past, and the Grammy winner’s latest addition to her oeuvre certainly lives up to her reputation.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gaga unveiled the music video for her latest single Disease, which definitely serves as a pre-Halloween treat for pop fans.

Set in an American suburb, Gaga plays multiple versions of herself in the elaborate video, which sees her different personas going into battle with one another.

Check it out for yourself below:

Explaining the message behind the song on Instagram, Gaga wrote: “I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.

“Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment.”

She added: “Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it. I am the conductor of my own symphony.

“I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life. No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge.”

“Happy Halloween,” the Bad Romance singer concluded.

Disease serves as the lead single from Gaga’s upcoming seventh studio album, and was released on Friday to huge acclaim.

According to the Official Charts Company, Disease is on course to seize the number one spot later this week, which would mark her first time topping the UK singles chart with a solo song since Bad Romance in 2009.