Lady Gaga And Glenn Close Tie For Best Actress Prize At Critics' Choice Awards

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close have tied for the award for Best Actress at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. The pair shared the prize for their respective roles in ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘The Wife’ during Sunday night’s ceremony. Gaga said it was an honour to receive the gong alongside Glenn, who she revealed is a good friend of her mother’s.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Glenn Close and Lady Gaga shared the Best Actress prize

In her emotional acceptance speech, she said: “So I’m so very happy she won this this evening.” She also thanked director and co-star Bradley Cooper for being a “magical filmmaker” and a “magical human being”. She said: “I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera.” Glenn also paid tribute to their fellow nominees; Olivia Colman, Emily Blunt, Toni Collette, Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio, saying: “I think I can speak for all of the women in this room: We celebrate each other, and we are proud to be in this room together.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lady Gaga paid tribute to co-star Bradley Cooper in her speech

The pair’s joint award was one of two ties on the evening, with Amy Adams honoured for her role in ‘Sharp Objects’ alongside Patricia Arquette for ‘Escape at Dannemora’ in the category of Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television. Lady Gaga also appeared on stage to collect the award for Best Song for ‘A Star Is Born’ track ‘Shallow’. However, it was a night of mixed emotions for the star, who skipped celebrations to be with her dying horse. Taking to Instagram after the ceremony, Gaga revealed she was rushing to be with the animal, who starred alongside her in her video for single ‘Joanne’. She wrote: “She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you.”