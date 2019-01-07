As soon as the critics began praising Lady Gaga’s performance in ‘A Star Is Born’, we immediately started daydreaming about the red carpet looks she would turn out when awards season rolled round.

Throughout her career in music, Gaga has delivered countless memorable fashion moments, and having already seen her giving full Hollywood glamour as the film premiered around the globe, we had no doubt she’d pull it out of the bag come awards season.

Well, Sunday night saw the red carpet rolled out for the Golden Globes, where Gaga was nominated in the Best Actress In A Drama category, and we’re pleased to say she didn’t disappoint.