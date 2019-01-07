“There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of those people won’t believe in you, but you just need one to believe in you...”

Lady Gaga uttered this sentence more times than anyone could count during the ‘A Star Is Born’ press tour but on Sunday night, another star delivered the infamous line.

Opening the Golden Globes, hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg poked fun at the meme, with the ‘Killing Eve’ actress winning laughs as did her best Gaga-during-a-dull-interview impression, after quipping: “And I’m just coming up with this now, but...”