Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary celebration last month via Associated Press

Lady Gaga has made no secret of the fact she’s feeling pretty loved-up right now, following her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky last year.

In fact, Gaga has even revealed it was her fiancé who encouraged her to throw herself back into pop music with both feet, and he’s even credited as the executive producer of her new album, Mayhem, which was released on Friday morning.

One Mayhem cut, Blade Of Grass, is inspired by the Grammy winner’s new relationship, and she recently opened up to USA Today about how a conversation with her husband-to-be inspired the song.

“We started working on that song after we got engaged,” she explained.

“A long time ago, we were in the backyard and he said, ‘If I ever propose to you, what should I do?’. I said, ‘You can just wrap a blade of grass around my finger and I’ll say yes’.”

On the finished song, Gaga can be heard singing: “Come on and wrap that blade of grass, around my finger like a cast. ’Cause even though the church burned down, I’ll be your queen without a crown.

“I’ve been so lonely in this field, fightin’ a battle with no shield. Come on and wrap that blade of grass, and we’ll make it last.”

The Oscar winner added: “It’s a love song between the two of us, but sometimes when we find love in our lives, it can also help us reflect on what it took to get there.

“Standing in my backyard, looking out at the ocean, I was thinking about all the people I’ve left behind or lost along the way. It was this incredibly happy moment and also bittersweet, which is why that record is haunting and beautiful.”

Gaga told British Vogue last year, around the release of her film Joker: Folie À Deux: “Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music’.”

He also told the outlet: “Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it.

“On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

So far, Mayhem has received near-unanimous praise from critics, and has been hailed as a return to her musical roots, harking back to sounds first used on her albums The Fame and Born This Way.

It was preceded by the singles Disease, Abracadabra and the Bruno Mars collaboration Die With A Smile, all of which reached the top 10 here in the UK.