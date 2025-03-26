Lady Gaga as seen in her Abracadabra music video Vevo

Lady Gaga’s latest album Mayhem has already earned her some of the best reviews of her career, her fifth number one album in the UK and her biggest solo chart hit in over a decade with her latest single Abracadabra.

And now, she’s set to bring the album to life on a world tour later this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 14-time Grammy winner announced she’d be hitting the road on her Mayhem Ball, with dates already scheduled across North America and Europe, including a string of shows in the UK.

Given how big Gaga’s latest era has already been, we reckon the Mayhem Ball might be a bit of a hot ticket – so here’s everything you need to know before you try to get your hands on tickets…

First of all, when will Lady Gaga bring the Mayhem Ball tour to the UK?

Gaga already has a string of shows scheduled for Mexico, Brazil and Singapore for later in the spring, after which the Mayhem Ball will officially kick off in Las Vegas on Wednesday 16 July.

The European leg will then begin with two shows at London’s O2 Arena on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 September.

After that, she’ll play a third O2 show on Thursday 2 October, before travelling up to Manchester for a performance at the Co-Op Live arena on Tuesday 7 October.

Those are the only UK shows that have been announced – but there’s every chance that more could come later down the line.

Lady Gaga scored her fifth UK number one album earlier this month with Mayhem Frank Lebon

How can I get tickets to the UK leg of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour – and will there be any pre-sales?

O2 customers will get first access to tickets for Gaga’s shows in London, with a pre-sale set to take place on Monday 31 March at 11.30am, according to the O2 Priority website.

There’ll also be a Co-Op presale going live that same day at 12pm, for those hoping to catch the Abracadabra singer live in Manchester.

General release tickets will then go on sale on Thursday 3 April at 12pm – with MasterCard Preferred users getting priority access to some of the best seats in the house at both UK venues.

Meanwhile, if you fancy coupling your Gaga live experience with a little city break (and given the price of UK concert tickets right now, we can’t say we’d blame you), there’s also a pre-sale for MasterCard customers hoping to see the tour in Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, France or Belgium at 12pm on Monday 31 March.

What about the American leg?

Well, if you’re in the US and you’re a Citi cardholder, there’ll be a presale on Monday 31 March from 12pm local time.

Verizon customers will then have their own presale the following day, from 12pm local time on Tuesday 1 April, followed by an artist presale (which fans have until Sunday to sign up for here) at 12pm local time on Wednesday 2 April.

General sale will then go live at 12pm local time on Thursday 3 April.

Lady Gaga performing at the Grammys last month via Associated Press

Is there a full list of dates for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball world tour?

Oh, go on then…

North American leg Wednesday 16 July – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Friday 18 July – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday 6 August – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Thursday 7 August – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday 22 August – New York, Madison Square Garden

Saturday 23 August – New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday 26 August – New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday 31 August – Miami, Kaseya Center

Monday 1 September – Miami, Kaseya Center

Wednesday 10 September – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Thursday 11 September – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Monday 15 September – Chicago, United Center

Wednesday 17 September – Chicago, United Center European leg Monday 29 September – London, The O2

Tuesday 30 September – London, The O2

Thursday 2 October – London, The O2

Tuesday 7 October – Manchester, Co-Op Live

Sunday 12 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Monday 13 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Sunday 19 October – Milan, Unipol Forum

Monday 20 October – Milan, Unipol Forum

Tuesday 28 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

Wednesday 29 October – Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

Tuesday 4 November – Berlin, Uber Arena

Wednesday 5 November – Berlin, Uber Arena

Sunday 9 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 11 November – Antwerp, Sportpaleis Arena

Thursday 13 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena

Friday 14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena

Monday 17 November – Paris, Accor Arena

Tuesday 18 November – Paris, Accor Arena

Thursday 20 November – Paris, Accor Arena

Have the ticket prices for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour been announced yet?

They have not, sadly. All we’d say is… maybe a nice, cosy (cheap!) weekend at home might be in order, before tickets go on sale next week.

What has Lady Gaga said about her Mayhem Ball tour?

Explaining why she’s reverting back to arenas, rather than stadiums, Gaga shared: “This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.

“But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience – something more intimate – closer, more connected – that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Gaga also wrote on X that she initially “wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore”, but was motivated to “keep things going” after the “incredible response to the new album”.

Revealing the plans “came together super quickly” in the space of “just a few weeks”, she enthused: “We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait.

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it. The Mayhem Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”