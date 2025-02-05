There's 1 Hidden Detail Lady Gaga Fans Should Look Out For In Her Abracadabra Music Video

Lady Gaga in her new Abracadabra music video Vevo

Lady Gaga has said that fans should be keeping their eyes peeled at all times while watching her new music video – as they might spot one or two familiar items.

During an ad break in Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony, Gaga premiered her new single Abracadabra and its accompanying video, which have both been massively well-received by fans and critics.

While the Poker Face singer has already lifted the lid on the hidden meaning in Abracadabra’s lyrics, she also opened up to Elle about the making of the music video.

“Something that was important to me was in a video of this size that we were also environmentally conscious to not overproduce and make too many new things,” she explained.

As a result, the white cape she wears was “upcycled using old wedding dresses”, while the dancers’ outfits were largely made of “deadstock fabric” (“that’s fabric that’s been in warehouses for long periods of time,” she clarified).

“We also use pieces from my archive; so old costumes are reinterpreted,” she added.

“There were a few new pieces. But we were trying to make something that was in the spirit of love the whole way through, something that was made with a really warm heart and community in mind.”

In other words, those of us who’ve been following Gaga’s career since her DIY, blunt fringe, “disco stick” days might spot some familiar sights when we’re watching Abracadabra for the millionth time in the space of two days.

Abracadabra is still the number one trending music video on YouTube, while the track itself premiered with the biggest solo streaming figures of her career (overtaking a record set by her previous single Disease).

Meanwhile, Gaga’s 2024 hit Die With A Smile, featuring Bruno Mars, is still at number one in the global Spotify chart.

