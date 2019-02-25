Lady Gaga has said she hopes that awards shows like the Oscars will do away with “male” and “female” categories in the future, in a move towards being more inclusive.

After winning her first Academy Award for Best Original Song on Sunday night, Gaga spoke to reporters in the press room, where she was asked if she had a message for her LGBTQ+ fans in Sydney who would be attending Mardi Gras.

“One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself,” Gaga said. “I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.”