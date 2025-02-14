Lady Gaga Admits This 1 Part Of Her Iconic Brit Awards Performance Was A 'Bad Decision'

Lady Gaga on stage at the 2010 Brit Awards via Associated Press

Despite being in the music industry for almost 20 years, and her huge chart success here in the UK, Lady Gaga has only ever actually performed at the Brit Awards solo once.

But what a performance it was.

Taking place just days after the death of Alexander McQueen, Gaga rewrote her song Telephone (which had only just been released as a single at that point) as a piano ballad, with poignant lyrics paying tribute to the late fashion designer, with whom she had collaborated many times.

Dressed in an elaborate mask and enormous headpiece, Gaga then went into an avant-garde rendition of her Fame Monster cut Dance In The Dark, accompanying herself on a bespoke hybrid electric instrument that she had christened “Emma”.

However, during a wide-ranging interview on Hot Ones, Gaga admitted there was one aspect of the performance that she wishes she’d thought through a little better.

You see, Gaga was joined on stage by a 25-foot statue of herself designed by the artist Nick Knight, which apparently proved rather cumbersome for the crew (even if she maintains it was still “really cool”).

“It was so early in my career, I didn’t plan how it would get on and off the stage,” she admitted. “It was so heavy, and the crew guys were like, ‘we can not… this thing is as big as the arena, we can’t put it on the stage’. That was pretty expensive, and a bad decision.”

Rumours at the time indicated that the statue was also going to be used on Gaga’s iconic Monster Ball tour, though this proved not to be the case.

Yep, that is one massive statue via Associated Press

Nowadays, Gaga says she’s trying to be “a lot more resourceful, like, just making less and not overproducing things”.

“I’m growing up,” she added.

The Grammy winner shared similar comments during a recent interview with Elle about her latest hit single Abracadabra, saying that she was trying to be “environmentally conscious to not overproduce and make too many new things” while putting together the song’s accompanying music video.

