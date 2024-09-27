Lady Gaga Shares Heartwarming Story About How Her Fiancé Michael Polansky Asked Her To Marry Him

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky via Associated Press

Lady Gaga has shared how her fiancé proposed to her after revealing her engagement earlier this year.

The Oscar winner is a guest on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, where she was asked about her engagement.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Gaga reveals that her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polasnky, initially popped the question on 1 April, and given the date of his proposal, she initially thought he was kidding.

“I thought he was joking!” she told the host, before recalling how she accidentally let the cat out of the bag about her engagement at the Olympics in July.

Following her performance in the Opening Ceremony, Gaga was caught on camera introducing Michael to French prime minister Michel Barnier as her “fiancé”, ultimately generating headlines the world over.

“I had wanted to keep it a secret!” she insisted.

Gaga and Michael at the Folie À Deux premiere earlier this week via Associated Press

Advertisement

Gaga was on Graham Norton’s show to promote her appearance in the upcoming Joker sequel Folie À Deux, in which she puts her own unique spin on the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn.

The chart-topping star shares the screen with Joaquin Phoenix in the new musical, who apparently struggled at first with performing live on the film’s set.

“Joaquin did not like it at first, which was hard, but he did it and was phenomenal,” she said. “It was really fun and interesting to do and watching it back it may be the most vulnerable singing I have ever done.”

Joaquin Phoenix in the first Joker movie Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

To coincide with the film, Gaga has just released a new album, Harlequin, featuring covers performed in the Joker sequel as well as original songs inspired by her character.

Advertisement

Gaga will also release a full-length studio album of new pop music next year, which she previously revealed was inspired by her fiancé.

“Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” the Grammy winner told Vogue. “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music’.”

He agreed: “Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

Gaga also told Vogue that they got engaged after a day of rock climbing, having been introduced to one another by her mother.