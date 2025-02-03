Lady Gaga used her acceptance speech at this year’s Grammys to make an impassioned show of solidarity with the transgender community.
During Sunday night’s ceremony, Gaga and fellow collaborator Bruno Mars were awarded the Best Pop Duo/Group prize for their 2024 duet Die With A Smile.
After thanking one another, the Born This Way singer ended the speech by declaring: “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love.”
Gaga, who has been a vocal ally to the LGBTQ+ community throughout her time in the spotlight, added: “The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”
The speech comes at a time of unrest for transgender and otherwise gender-non-conforming people, particularly in the US, where Donald Trump has already made a series of executive orders targeting the community since his inauguration two weeks ago.
Fellow singer Chappell Roan also took a moment at this year’s Grammys to speak out in support of trans people.
Speaking to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD on the red carpet, Chappell said: “It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away.”
“I would not be here without trans girls,” the Hot To Go singer said. “So, just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”
Last month, fellow pop superstar Ariana Grande shared her support with trans people in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.
Help and support:
- The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838
- Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819
- LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370
- Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554
- Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK