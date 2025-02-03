Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accepting an award at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Lady Gaga used her acceptance speech at this year’s Grammys to make an impassioned show of solidarity with the transgender community.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Gaga and fellow collaborator Bruno Mars were awarded the Best Pop Duo/Group prize for their 2024 duet Die With A Smile.

Advertisement

After thanking one another, the Born This Way singer ended the speech by declaring: “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love.”

Gaga, who has been a vocal ally to the LGBTQ+ community throughout her time in the spotlight, added: “The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”

Lady Gaga: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aoAOZ1njAl — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

The speech comes at a time of unrest for transgender and otherwise gender-non-conforming people, particularly in the US, where Donald Trump has already made a series of executive orders targeting the community since his inauguration two weeks ago.

Fellow singer Chappell Roan also took a moment at this year’s Grammys to speak out in support of trans people.

Speaking to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD on the red carpet, Chappell said: “It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away.”

Advertisement

“I would not be here without trans girls,” the Hot To Go singer said. “So, just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

Chappell Roan shows support for trans people during her GLAAD interview at the #GRAMMYs . https://t.co/eqwjI6aTvv — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 3, 2025

Last month, fellow pop superstar Ariana Grande shared her support with trans people in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.

Advertisement

Check out all of the winners from this year’s Grammys here.

Help and support: