Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in Lambeth on Wednesday.

Officers were called at about 6.55pm on Wednesday following reports that an 18-year-old had been found with stab injuries in Denmark Road.

He was taken to a south London hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 12.22am on Thursday.

Police said that the victim was on a moped with someone else at the time of the stabbing. His fellow rider left him at the scene and drove off, police said.

The victim was assisted by members of the public, who administered first aid prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

DCI Harding, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in yet another young person being fatally stabbed in London.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, we need to trace the moped and also the person who brought the victim to the scene, it’s important we establish where the victim initially received his injuries.

“Anyone who saw the moped make off from the scene we equally need to hear from them.”

A post-mortem examination will be held.

