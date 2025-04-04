Lammy Issues Stern Warning To Putin As Ukraine Talks Stall: 'We Know What You're Doing'

Foreign secretary David Lammy issued a stern warning to Vladimir Putin over his delay tactics with the Ukraine war. via Associated Press

David Lammy has issued a stern warning to Vladimir Putin for “dragging his feet” when it comes to peace talks to end the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has alleged that the plan does not address the “root causes of this conflict”, presumably alluding to its baseless claim that Kyiv is run by neo-Nazis.

Putin has been pushing for a settlement which would effectively remove Ukraine’s sovereignty completely, give Russia complete control over Ukraine’s annexed territories and prevent the country from joining Nato.

Speaking at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Friday, foreign secretary Lammy said Putin could still agree to a ceasefire – but he’s stalling.

He said: “Our judgement is that Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet.

“He could accept a ceasefire now, but he continues to bombard Ukraine, its civilian population, its energy supplies.”

He added: “We see you, Vladimir Putin. We know what you’re doing,”

The cabinet minister also reiterated the UK’s ongoing support for Ukraine, saying: “We are pledged to continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, militarily and economically.”

Lammy was not the only one to lay into Putin in Brussels today, either.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock claimed Putin’s words were “nothing but empty promises”, and said the Russian leader was “playing for time by raising ever new demands.”

Similarly, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Moscow “owes an answer to the United States that have worked very hard to come up with a mediation effort and a ceasefire proposal.”

He added: “It has to be yes. it has to be no. it has to be a quick answer.”

His Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, suggested setting a deadline for Russia to respond to the ceasefire offer.

The White House has said very little on Russia since Trump admitted he was “pissed off” with Putin for his delaying tactics over the weekend.

However Russia was noticeably absent from Trump’s sweeping tariffs this week, supposedly because US sanctions against Russia already “preclude any meaningful trade”.

After his visit to the White House this week, Russian investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said he believed there is a “positive dynamic” in their relationship with the States.

“Without doubt, we note a positive dynamic in our relations,” Dimitriev said. “A series of meetings will still be needed for us to resolve all our differences. But the main thing we see [is] a positive, creative attitude.”