Lana Del Rey Addresses Controversy Over Upcoming Israel Show: 'It's Not A Political Statement'

Singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey has defended her upcoming show in Israel, after certain pressure groups urged her to cancel the show.

Last week, Lana confirmed she would be playing at the Meteor Festival next month, held on the banks of the River Jordan shortly before the Jewish New Year.

The ‘Lust For Life’ singer broke her silence on the controversy on Sunday, insisting that her motivation for playing the gig in Tel Aviv was to perform for her young fans there, rather than a “political statement” or a “commitment to the politics there”.