Trump's Daughter-In-Law Lara Trump To Join Fox News As Host

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump walks onstage at a campaign event for Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, in Monroe, N.C., Oct. 25, 2024. via Associated Press

Lara Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, will be joining Fox News as host of a new weekend show.

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great,” Lara Trump said in a news release. “As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future.”

The show, My View with Lara Trump, will begin February 22 and will include analysis and interviews with “thought leaders,” with Fox News describing it as “the return of common sense to all corners of American life” in the news release.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, spoke highly of Lara Trump in the news release, referring to her as a “gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers,” a “successful entrepreneur” and someone who has an “innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape.”

Lara Trump’s role hosting a show on a major news network is unprecedented, as a sitting president’s relative has never done this before, as The New York Times reported. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, has a degree in communications from North Carolina State University and worked as a producer for “Inside Edition” and as a contributor with Fox News. But in 2022, the latter parted ways with her because of its policy that bans anyone running for public office or involved with a candidate from being a contributor. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Lara Trump’s new show works with its policy.

In March 2024, she was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, but she resigned in December.

Donald Trump has tapped several Fox News personalities and hosts to join his team for his second term, including former Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth for defence secretary, former pundit Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence and former Fox Business host and reality show star Sean Duffy as transportation secretary.