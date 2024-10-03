Lara Trump Says Father-In-Law Was Just 'Joking Around' With Wild Kamala Harris Attacks

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lara Trump, on Tuesday’s edition of “Meet the Press NOW,” reacted to clips of the Republican nominee as NBC News’ Kristen Welker noted that he’s seemed to “sharpen his tone” on Harris and has described Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a “moron.”

Advertisement

“Is that language that you think best represents your father-in-law and the Republican Party? Just the language?” Welker asked.

“Well, I’ll tell you this is, this is Donald Trump and he has never tried to make himself out to be anyone other than who he is. And obviously he’s kind of joking around there with the crowd at a Trump rally when he says those things,” the RNC co-chair replied.

Democrats have likened the former president’s insults toward Harris to “middle school”-like name-calling and projection while GOP lawmakers responded to the attacks by calling for a focus on her policies and “the issues.”

Welker, earlier in the interview, referred to the former president’s allies who say they’re locked in tough reelection campaigns as they worry his rhetoric could affect both him and their chances in downballot races.

Advertisement

Republicans have called on Trump to focus on policy instead of his grievances and attacks toward Democratic rivals on the campaign trail.

Lara Trump claimed that her father-in-law has a “history of helping” Republican candidates in downballot races, adding that he “traditionally” pulls higher than them along with lifting them up.

“So any concerns anyone has about Donald Trump being on the ticket with them, on the Republican side, I really don’t buy,” Lara Trump said.

“I think the Democrats are probably worried about losing the Senate and possibly not being able to gain any ground in the House because Donald Trump is on the ticket.”