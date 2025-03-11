EWWW! Lara Trump Thinks Americans Should Be 'Kissing The Feet' Of Trump And Musk

Lara Trump Fox News

Fox News personality Lara Trump is coming under fire for an over-the-top new demand for fealty to father-in-law President Donald Trump and his DOGE sidekick, Elon Musk.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Lara Trump defended the president and Musk for their efforts to cut government spending, and backed Musk in particular after a series of vandal attacks against Tesla vehicles.

Advertisement

“They’re attacking his character, they’ve called him a Nazi, they’re going after his businesses, they’re vandalising property,” she said. “They’re doing any and everything they can to this man.”

She said the United States “cannot survive as a country” with its current levels of spending and suggested a different way for Americans to show their appreciation to Musk and Trump for the cuts they are making.

“People ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump for being the two people to actually do this,” she said.

Advertisement

Lara Trump: “They are attacking [Elon Musk’s] character. It’s really horrific to see. People oughta be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.” — Vince D. Monroy (@vincedmonroy.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T01:40:41.995Z

Just weeks ago, an apparent hacker or hackers took over screens at the Department of Housing and Urban Development so that employees arriving for work saw an AI-generated video of Donald Trump licking and rubbing Musk’s feet.

But critics on social media weren’t about to offer that same treatment to Trump and Musk:

“Thou shalt have none other gods before me" is the first commandment from the Bible, found in Exodus 20:3, meaning that you should not worship or prioritize anything else above God in your life; https://t.co/5chQUKaNLj — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) March 11, 2025

Advertisement

Happy Lent, y'all.



(Whispers: Does this mean the last supper is coming?) https://t.co/pcL3vTE5gi — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) March 11, 2025

Ew. No thanks, we aren't into this stuff. — Vasilina Orlova (Василина Орлова) (@vasilina_orlova) March 11, 2025

I'll take things a cultist says for $200, please — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 11, 2025

Advertisement

MAGA: "We hate elites!" Also MAGA: "Bow before our billionaire kings!" https://t.co/QPDtkVSyM5 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 11, 2025

I mean seriously...what country are we even living in anymore? https://t.co/sT7CnyjDbF — Owen Kaelble (@OwenKaelble) March 11, 2025

Advertisement