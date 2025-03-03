Parentsshoppinglife as a parentschool

World Book Day Is This Thursday – Here Are 11 Last-Minute (And Low Fuss) Costume Ideas For Kids

We've got you covered.
Parents editor at HuffPost UK

The Highway Rat costume idea for World Book Day.
World Book Day is almost here (Thursday 6 March, people. Time to shine!).

If you’ve been blissfully unaware that it’s this week and are now panicking because your kid’s school lets them dress up as their favourite book characters and you’ve got nothing sorted in the dressing up department, never fear.

Because I am also something of a Last-Minute Larry™ (tbh I’m surprised I even remembered this year), I’ve scoured Amazon for a selection of costume ideas which won’t break the bank and are also available for next-day delivery. Phew.

From Julia Donaldson’s Gruffalo and Highway Rat characters to more traditional book stars – think The Tiger Who Came To Tea and The Very Hungry Caterpillar – here are some low-fuss costume ideas that they’ll undoubtedly want to wear again and again once Thursday has been and gone...

Cat In The Hat costume
Get it now for £24.99
Highway Rat costume
Buy it now for £14.99
Tiger Who Came To Tea costume
Just add an orange top and trousers.

Buy it now for £7.99
Harry Potter costume
Get it now for £35
Paddington costume
Get it now for £21.89
What The Ladybird Heard costume
Just team with a red outfit.

Get it now for £6.67
Hungry Caterpillar costume
Get it now for £18.99
Witch costume
Perfect to recreate Room On The Broom (or any witchy-themed book).

Buy it now for £11.99
Bluey costume
We know it's a TV show but they also sell loads of Bluey books nowadays (our book shelves are full of them) so it's a viable option.

Get it now for £22.95
Dorothy costume (from The Wizard Of Oz)
Red shoes not included.

Get it now for £23.96.
The Gruffalo costume
Get it now for £22.95

Best of luck!

