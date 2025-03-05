11 Last-Minute World Book Day Costumes You Can Pull Together In A Jiffy

Haley Phelps on Unsplash Is your child ready for World Book Day?

If you’re well and truly panicking because you haven’t got a World Book Day costume, we’re here to tell you to make a cuppa, put your feet up and have a scroll.

While plenty of schools encourage kids to dress up to celebrate their favourite book characters on 6 March, it doesn’t mean you have to fork out for a ready-made costume.

In fact, there are several characters’ outfits you can create from the comfort of your own home with clothes you already have.

Here, Sarah-Jane Outten, money-saving expert at MyVoucherCodes.co.uk, as well as education experts at Explore Learning, walk us through 11 quick and easy costume ideas based on the most popular children’s books.

1. Charlie Bucket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

You can create a quick Charlie Bucket costume using any old or oversized clothing you already own, according to Explore Learning’s experts.

You’ll need an oversized shirt, cardigan, scarf, a beanie or flat cap, and a satchel. Make or print off a homemade Golden Ticket, and have your child carry that lucky bar of chocolate for the perfect finishing touch.

2. Veruca Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Likewise, emulating the book or 2005 film version of Veruca Salt is easy – just look for any glitzy party outfit your little one already has at home, and go over the top with sparkles and bows. Add a homemade Golden Ticket, an oversized lollipop and they’re good to go.

3. Matilda

Find a blue dress, a pair of white socks, give them a book to carry and add a red ribbon or headband, suggests Outten.

4. Paddington Bear

If your child is a fan of the loveable bear from darkest Peru, you will need a duffle coat, a soft red or black hat, welly boots, an old suitcase and, of course, a marmalade sandwich.

5. Harry or Hermione from Harry Potter

Find a school uniform, white shirt or black jumper, then dig out an old striped tie or scarf. If you have a cape or witch’s hat from an old Halloween costume, even better. A stick will double up as the world’s easiest homemade wand, say education experts at Explore Learning.

For Harry, add any spare glasses you have lying around the house or make some with cardboard. Lipliner is a perfect tool for a DIY scar to finish the look. For Hermione, throw in some crimped or backcombed hair and a stack of books.

6. Mr Bump from the Mr Men series

If you’re happy to part with some loo roll or kitchen roll, Outten suggests it’s time to dress your little one in blue and then get creative. Use bandages or plasters if you’d prefer, but loo roll is a good last-minute choice.

7. Max from Where The Wild Things Are

If you have a hooded, light-coloured onesie already, perfect! If not, a long-sleeved white t-shirt, white hoodie and white trousers or leggings work well. The pros at Explore Learning recommend sewing pipe cleaners to the hoodie for DIY whiskers or drawing on the face with an eye pencil for an even quicker option.

You can create a DIY crown with strong gold paper or cardboard and paint, while any kind of fluffy fabric can become a quick DIY tail.

8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar

If you have a green jumper, top or dress at home (bonus points if it’s striped), you can create a quick caterpillar costume. You can use an old red beanie to recreate the caterpillar’s head, with a quick DIY job using felt and pipe cleaners for eyes and antennas.

If you have time, you and your child could create cardboard or felt props of apples, pears, plums, strawberries and oranges to symbolise all the delicious snacks the caterpillar eats.

9. Sam-I-Am from Green Eggs and Ham

You’ll just need an oversized yellow t-shirt or dress for this one. An old or cheap option is best; you can cut along the bottom to create a jagged, zig-zag shape.

Red felt or cardboard can become a quick DIY hat, and a pair of plain white leggings or tights will help finish the look.

To tie the look together, make some homemade green eggs and ham from cardboard, felt or playdough and add them to a paper plate.

10. The Big Bad Wolf from Little Red Riding Hood

Put them in grey or black clothes, make wolf ears from paper or card, and draw a black nose with eyeliner, suggests Outten.

11. Mary Poppins

Or, dress your child in a white shirt, long black skirt, black hat (decorated with paper flowers) and an umbrella for the perfect take on Mary Poppins. Spit spot!

Outten adds: “You can pick up some lovely costumes at Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s that are perfect for World Book Day and for dressing up at any time of the year.

“Sainsbury’s has a brilliant collection this year with outfits such as a Dorothy dress from The Wizard of Oz or Julian Donaldson’s Zog priced from just £10.50.”

