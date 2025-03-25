While it may not seem like the ideal time to tuck into something sweet or starchy, late night cravings for sweet treats and carbs are actually very common.

Speaking with Diabetes UK, psychologist Dr Jen Nash says: “Craving sweet food has become a socially acceptable smokescreen for a desire for ‘sweetness’ in other forms, whether it’s stress relief, comfort, reward, overcoming tiredness, or prolonging a celebration.

“It’s important to note that it’s not ‘bad’ to crave sugar and it shouldn’t be something you should feel guilty about – cravings are natural and most of us deal with them at some point.”

However, experts believe that if you find yourself with a slightly overactive sweet tooth, you may have underlying issues that need to be addressed.

So, why am I craving sweets at night?

According to the health experts at Cleveland Clinic, it could be because you don’t eat enough during the day.

Cleveland Clinic dietitian Anna Taylor, RD, LD warns that skipping meals or having very light lunches could be causing problems for you later in the day: “If you go too long without eating, your body will crave the fastest fuel it can think of — refined grains and simple sugars.”

Taylor also urges that choosing to cut out sugar entirely will likely end in failure, saying: “Some research suggests that eliminating sweet foods makes you crave them less,

“But eventually, most people tend to give in and resume eating the foods they’ve restricted. That often leads to bingeing.”

How to curb sugar cravings

Try to stick to a healthy eating schedule.