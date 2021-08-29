An ITV representative has spoken out amid reports about Laura Whitmore’s future at the helm of Love Island.
Laura took over the role of lead presenter of Love Island and its companion show After Sun from the late Caroline Flack in January 2020, and has just completed filming on her second series.
On Sunday, The Sun reported that producers are considering ways to “revamp” the show when it returns to our screens in summer 2022, which could potentially include a new host.
The tabloid named Maya Jama, former Islander Maura Higgins and Arielle Free as potential new presenters for the hit reality show.
A rep for ITV has spoken out to praise Laura for her efforts on the most recent season of Love Island.
They also insisted that conversations about the show’s forthcoming eighth season had not yet started.
“This is not true,” they told HuffPost UK. ”Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show this year and no discussions have yet taken place with regard to the next series.”
Maya Jama was previously linked with the Love Island presenting gig when it was first reported that Caroline Flack would be stepping down for 2020’s series, while Arielle Free currently hosts the show’s spin-off series The Morning After.
Maura made it to the final of Love Island in 2019, and has since carved a career in presenting, including segments on This Morning and the Irish version of the BBC Three series Glow Up.
The latest series of Love Island came to an end last week, with Laura announcing Millie and Liam as this year’s champions.
Laura’s husband is Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, with whom she has a four-month-old daughter.