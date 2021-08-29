An ITV representative has spoken out amid reports about Laura Whitmore’s future at the helm of Love Island.

Laura took over the role of lead presenter of Love Island and its companion show After Sun from the late Caroline Flack in January 2020, and has just completed filming on her second series.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that producers are considering ways to “revamp” the show when it returns to our screens in summer 2022, which could potentially include a new host.

The tabloid named Maya Jama, former Islander Maura Higgins and Arielle Free as potential new presenters for the hit reality show.