Laura Whitmore Says #MeToo As She Reveals Incident With Married Film Executive

In a blog published on HuffPost UK , Laura explains that she had previously met the married executive on a number of occasions, when he approached her at a party.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Laura Whitmore has detailed her experiences of sexual harassment, revealing one incident involving a film executive.

Laura says that “it was almost common knowledge not to be alone with him” and when she saw him at the party, she “spent most of my time not being alone with him”.

“He always gave me his time, introduced me to his colleagues and wife and said he thought I was very good at what I did, which was immensely flattering,” she writes. “Later, when whispers of, ‘You’re a very pretty girl’ were made, alarm bells rang.

“I only met him in a professional manner and never took him up on his offers of theatre or dinner, when he invited me.

“In hindsight, I’m glad I didn’t. The day after that night, he found out the hotel and the number of the room I was staying in.

“My mate and I thought we had slept in when the phone rang – but it was the exec asking could I meet him at his hotel later than day. I said I couldn’t as I was working, which was true.

“I never felt cornered, but I also never spoke out about this as I thought, ’What’s the point? People will think, ‘why would he be bothered talking to her?’. It’s sad that this was the first thing that crossed my mind.

“Look how many women it has taken, and years of fighting, before anyone takes these kinds of allegations seriously.”

In her blog, Laura explains how the #MeToo, #TimesUp and #IBelieveHer have encouraged her to speak out about sexual harassment.

The presenter also details an incident that took place in a busy night club, and another that occured on a London street.

