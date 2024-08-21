Lauren Laverne Shares Cancer Diagnosis In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Lauren Laverne poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'The Fabelmans' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Lauren Laverne has disclosed that she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

On Wednesday morning, the Desert Island Discs host gave a “personal” update on her Instagram page, explaining that she is currently in hospital following her recent diagnosis.

“It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery,” she assured her followers.

Advertisement

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness. To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way – I am so very grateful and love you so much.”

Lauren went on to thank her colleagues at BBC 6 Music, The One Show and Desert Island Discs for their “support” and “for giving me the time off that I need to get better”.

“I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today,” she said.

“Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out ASAP is everything. It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore.”

Advertisement

After initially making a name for herself as the lead singer of the indie group Kenickie, the Sunderland-born star went on to forge a new career in broadcasting.