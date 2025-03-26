Laurence Fox Charged With Sexual Offence After 'Sharing Upskirting Photo'

Laurence Fox at a rally in March 2024 Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence after allegedly posting an upskirt picture of TV personality Narinder Kaur on social media.

In April 2024, Fox was reported to have shared an explicit image of Kaur – a former Big Brother contestant, who is now known for offering social and political commentary on the likes of shows like Good Morning Britain, Jeremy Vine and GB News, including Fox’s now-defunct show – on his X account.

The picture in question was taken around 15 years earlier by a paparazzi photographer, with The Independent reporting last year that it had been pulled from photo agencies when “upskirting” officially became a criminal offence in 2019.

Fox’s post remained live for around two days, after which it was revealed that the former GB News presenter would be facing a police investigation because of it.

Narinder Kaur Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson confirmed (as reported by The Guardian): “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan police.”

After confirming that the man in question was Laurence Fox, the police rep said the former Lewis actor is due to appear in Westminster magistrates court in April “with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003”, relating to “an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024”.

The Guardian’s report pointed out that this section of the Sexual Offences Act was introduced in 2023, relating to “cyber flashing”, with offenders potentially facing up to two years in prison and being placed on the sex offender’s register.

Since the news broke on Tuesday, he has shared a series of defiant posts on X, vowing to “fight” the charge against him, which he branded “untrue, ridiculous, vexatious and malicious nonsense”.