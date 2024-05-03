Laurence Fox Faces Police Investigation After Sharing 'Upskirting' Photo

Laurence Fox Leon Neal via Getty Images

Laurence Fox is facing a police investigation after posting an upskirt photo on social media.

On Tuesday, the former GB News presenter shared an explicit image of Narinder Kaur, the former Big Brother contestant who now appears regularly on shows like Good Morning Britain and GB News, on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The post remained live until it was removed two days later.

Kaur wrote on her own account that she was “incredibly upset” about the photo – which The Independent reported was pulled from photo agencies when “upskirting” became a criminal offence in 2019 – being posted on Fox’s account.

She later claimed: “This is now a police matter.”

A Met Police spokesperson told the Independent that they had been made aware “of a post on social media regarding an upskirting offence”, and were looking into the matter.

Narinder Kaur Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Fox claimed to have posted the photo in retaliation to remarks made by Kaur about the model and right-wing commentator Leilani Dowding.

After coming under fire about his social media post, he later told his detractors: “She can go cry victim all she wants. It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite.”

